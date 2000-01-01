Banque Centrale Populaire SA (BCP.CS)
BCP.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
306.00MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null2.00 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
null304.00
Open
null304.00
Day's High
null306.00
Day's Low
null303.10
Volume
1,481
Avg. Vol
23,464
52-wk High
null338.90
52-wk Low
null227.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
