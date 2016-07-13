Edition:
United Kingdom

Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

BDEV.L on London Stock Exchange

696.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
696.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,175,921
52-wk High
698.00
52-wk Low
430.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Barratt says will reassess future land, build programmes after Brexit
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Barratt Developments Ceo Thomas Tells Reuters Post : Referendum market conditions that more likely on balance that market will slow down than speed up .Barratt developments ceo says will look at future land commitments, our build programmes and the extent we should slow down build programmes.  Full Article

Barratt Development confident on outlook in 'strong' market
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Barratt Developments Plc : Strong market conditions - confident on outlook . Sales rate of 0.75 (2015: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per week . Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up by 9.7% as at 8 may 2016, to £2,844.0m (10 may 2015: £2,592.3m) . Excellent land opportunities available and we expect to approve between 21,000-23,000 plots in current financial year . Remain on track to deliver expected improvement in performance for full year . Current expectation remains to deliver attractive future cash returns of £678m over two years to november 2017 .Continue to target minimum gross margin of 20% and minimum roce of 25% by fy17.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Barratt Developments PLC News

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26

LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De

» More BDEV.L News

Market Views

» More BDEV.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials