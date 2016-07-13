Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Barratt says will reassess future land, build programmes after Brexit
Barratt Developments Ceo Thomas Tells Reuters Post : Referendum market conditions that more likely on balance that market will slow down than speed up .Barratt developments ceo says will look at future land commitments, our build programmes and the extent we should slow down build programmes.
Barratt Development confident on outlook in 'strong' market
Barratt Developments Plc
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index.
