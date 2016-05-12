Bird Construction Inc (BDT.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bird Construction Inc CFO Entwistle to retire
Bird Construction Inc:Bird Construction Inc.'s Stephen Entwistle, CPA, CA, chief financial officer, will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2016. Mr. Entwistle joined Bird Construction in March, 2008, in his current capacity as CFO and assistant corporate secretary.The company has appointed Wayne Gingrich, CPA, CMA, as CFO, effective July 1, 2016. Full Article
Bird Construction Inc:Board of Directors declares monthly dividends of $0.0633 per common share for April 2016. Full Article
* Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies