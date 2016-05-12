Edition:
United Kingdom

Bird Construction Inc (BDT.TO)

BDT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.74CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$9.78
Open
$9.68
Day's High
$9.79
Day's Low
$9.66
Volume
34,112
Avg. Vol
69,691
52-wk High
$11.35
52-wk Low
$7.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bird Construction Q1 earnings per share $0.22
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Bird Construction Inc : Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.22 . Q1 construction revenue $338.3 million versus $306.2 million last year .Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results.  Full Article

Bird Construction Inc CFO Entwistle to retire
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Bird Construction Inc:Bird Construction Inc.'s Stephen Entwistle, CPA, CA, chief financial officer, will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2016. Mr. Entwistle joined Bird Construction in March, 2008, in his current capacity as CFO and assistant corporate secretary.The company has appointed Wayne Gingrich, CPA, CMA, as CFO, effective July 1, 2016.  Full Article

Bird Construction Inc declares dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Bird Construction Inc:Board of Directors declares monthly dividends of $0.0633 per common share for April 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bird Construction Inc News

BRIEF-Bird Construction Inc acquires 50 pct of Stack Modular Group of Companies

* Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies

» More BDT.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials