Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)

Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG ::BOOSTED ITS REVENUES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS BY 0.9 PERCENT TO EUR 734.767 MILLION‍​.OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED OVER THE LAST THREE QUARTERS OF 2016/2017 FISCAL YEAR TO EUR 39.822 MILLION.9MTH POST-TAX EARNINGS IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW WERE EUR 27.818 MILLION.

Bertrandt FY 15/16 revenues up 6.1 pct at 992.7 million euros

Bertrandt AG : FY 2015/2016 revenues increased by 6.1 percent to 992.7 million euros on a preliminary, unaudited basis (previous year 934.8 million euros) .FY EBIT was 92.8 million euros (previous year 91.6 million euros).

Bertrandt 9-month post-tax earnings flat at 41.8 mln euros

Bertrandt AG : Revenues rose in the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016 to 728 million euros (previous year 678.5 million euros) . 9-month operating profit remained stable at 62.2 million euros(previous year 62.1 million euros) . 9-month post-tax earnings were 41.8 million euros(previous year 41.9 million euros)

Bertrandt H1 operating profit down at 42.2 million euros

Bertrandt AG : H1 revenues rose to 484.8 million euros ($540.55 million)(previous year 451.4 million euros) . H1 operating profit of 42.2 million euros (previous year 43.8 million euros) . H1 post-tax earnings of 28.9 million euros (previous year 29.9 million euros) . Says essentially expects its revenues and results to keep rising in fiscal 2015/2016 similar to the two proceding years

Bertrandt confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Bertrandt AG:Management confirms the outlook regarding the development of revenues and earnings for the current fiscal year FY 2015/2016.

Bertrandt AG to propose FY 2014/2015 dividend

Bertrandt AG:To propose FY 2014/2015 dividend increase from 2.40 euros to 2.45 euros per share.