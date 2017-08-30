Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)
82.83EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.33 (+0.40%)
€82.50
€82.09
€83.39
€81.79
7,591
32,581
€107.00
€67.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln
Aug 30 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG
Bertrandt FY 15/16 revenues up 6.1 pct at 992.7 million euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt 9-month post-tax earnings flat at 41.8 mln euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt H1 operating profit down at 42.2 million euros
Bertrandt AG
Bertrandt confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Bertrandt AG:Management confirms the outlook regarding the development of revenues and earnings for the current fiscal year FY 2015/2016. Full Article
Bertrandt AG to propose FY 2014/2015 dividend
Bertrandt AG:To propose FY 2014/2015 dividend increase from 2.40 euros to 2.45 euros per share. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 30
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.