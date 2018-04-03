Edition:
United Kingdom

Budimex SA (BDXP.WA)

BDXP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

187.20PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-13.80zł (-6.87%)
Prev Close
201.00zł
Open
201.50zł
Day's High
201.50zł
Day's Low
187.20zł
Volume
36,537
Avg. Vol
11,464
52-wk High
287.85zł
52-wk Low
174.20zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Budimex plans FY 2017 Div. Of 17.61 Zloty/shr
Tuesday, 3 Apr 2018 

April 3 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 17.61 ZLOTY PER SHARE.  Full Article

Budimex 271.2 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen Best By GDDKiA
Thursday, 29 Mar 2018 

March 29 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 271.2 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF SECTION OF S19 EXPRESSWAY CHOSEN BEST BY GDDKIA.  Full Article

Budimex FY Net Profit Up At 464.4 Mln Zlotys
Thursday, 22 Mar 2018 

March 22 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::FY NET PROFIT 464.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 409.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 588.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 505.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 6.37 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.57 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Budimex In Consortium 456.7 Mln Zloty Net Offer Rated Highest
Wednesday, 14 Mar 2018 

March 15 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMPANY'S 456.7 MILLION ZLOTY OFFER IN CONSORTIUM WAS RATED HIGHEST BY THE GENERAL DIRECTOR FOR NATIONAL ROADS AND MOTORWAYS (GDDKIA) .UNDER THE DEAL COMPANY WOULD DESIGN AND CONSTRUCT S14 EXPRESS ROAD, WESTERN BELTWAY OF LODZ.THE COMPANY IS CONSORTIUM LEADER WITH 50 PERCENT SHARE IN OFFER .STRABAG SP. Z O.O. IS CONSORTIUM PARTNER WITH 50 PERCENT SHARE IN DEAL .  Full Article

Budimex Updates On Construction Deals
Wednesday, 7 Mar 2018 

March 7 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::SAYS SIGNED CONSTRUCTION DEAL WITH MARECKIE INWESTYCJE MIEJSKIE SP Z O.O. FOR 85.7 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.SAYS MARECKIE INWESTYCJE MIEJSKIE SP Z O.O. ALSO CHOSE COMPANY'S 27.2 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER FOR RENOVATION OF PRIMARY SCHOOL.  Full Article

Budimex Signs 116.8 Mln Zloty Net Deal With City Of Gdansk
Monday, 5 Mar 2018 

March 5 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::SIGNS 116.8 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH CITY OF GDANSK FOR VIADUCT CONSTRUCTION.  Full Article

Budimex FY Net Profit Rises To 464.4 Million Zlotys
Wednesday, 28 Feb 2018 

Feb 28 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::FY REVENUE 6.37 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.57 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 588.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 505.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT 464.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 409.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Budimex Signs 125.9 Mln Zloty Net Deal For 2. Stage Of 'Marina Mokotow II'
Wednesday, 21 Feb 2018 

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::SIGNS 125.9 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL FOR BUILDING 2. STAGE OF 'MARINA MOKOTOW II' INVESTMENT.SIGNS DEAL WITH DOM DEVELOPMENT SA <<>>.  Full Article

Budimex 393.7 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen By GDDKiA
Tuesday, 13 Feb 2018 

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 393.7 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER CHOSEN BEST BY GDDKIA OF OLSZTYN.UNDER DEAL CO TO BUILD ROAD NODE 'WYSOKIE - RACZKI' FOR EXPRESS ROAD S61 SZCZUCZYN - BUDZISKO.  Full Article

Budimex 128.7 Mln ZLoty Net Offer In Consortium Chosen By PKP PLK
Tuesday, 13 Feb 2018 

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 128.7 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER IN CONSORTIUM CHOSEN BEST BY PKP PLK SA.CO IS CONSORTIUM LEADER WITH 80% SHARE IN OFFER.KZA PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO AUTOMATYKI I TELEKOMUNIKACJI SA IS CONSORTIUM PARTNER WITH 20% SHARE IN DEAL.DEAL IS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS ON IDZIKOWICE STATION.  Full Article

Budimex SA News

Polish Danwood puts IPO on hold amid unsatisfactory pricing

WARSAW, April 25 Enterprise Investors (EI) has put on hold the initial public offering of Polish housebuilder Danwood Holding as the price investors were ready to pay for its shares did not reflect the company's fundamental value, Danwood said.

» More BDXP.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials