Budimex SA (BDXP.WA)

Budimex plans FY 2017 Div. Of 17.61 Zloty/shr

April 3 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 17.61 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

Budimex 271.2 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen Best By GDDKiA

March 29 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 271.2 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF SECTION OF S19 EXPRESSWAY CHOSEN BEST BY GDDKIA.

Budimex FY Net Profit Up At 464.4 Mln Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::FY NET PROFIT 464.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 409.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 588.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 505.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 6.37 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.57 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Budimex In Consortium 456.7 Mln Zloty Net Offer Rated Highest

March 15 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMPANY'S 456.7 MILLION ZLOTY OFFER IN CONSORTIUM WAS RATED HIGHEST BY THE GENERAL DIRECTOR FOR NATIONAL ROADS AND MOTORWAYS (GDDKIA) .UNDER THE DEAL COMPANY WOULD DESIGN AND CONSTRUCT S14 EXPRESS ROAD, WESTERN BELTWAY OF LODZ.THE COMPANY IS CONSORTIUM LEADER WITH 50 PERCENT SHARE IN OFFER .STRABAG SP. Z O.O. IS CONSORTIUM PARTNER WITH 50 PERCENT SHARE IN DEAL .

Budimex Updates On Construction Deals

March 7 (Reuters) - Budimex SA ::SAYS SIGNED CONSTRUCTION DEAL WITH MARECKIE INWESTYCJE MIEJSKIE SP Z O.O. FOR 85.7 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.SAYS MARECKIE INWESTYCJE MIEJSKIE SP Z O.O. ALSO CHOSE COMPANY'S 27.2 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER FOR RENOVATION OF PRIMARY SCHOOL.

Budimex Signs 116.8 Mln Zloty Net Deal With City Of Gdansk

March 5 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::SIGNS 116.8 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH CITY OF GDANSK FOR VIADUCT CONSTRUCTION.

Budimex Signs 125.9 Mln Zloty Net Deal For 2. Stage Of 'Marina Mokotow II'

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::SIGNS 125.9 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL FOR BUILDING 2. STAGE OF 'MARINA MOKOTOW II' INVESTMENT.SIGNS DEAL WITH DOM DEVELOPMENT SA << >>.

Budimex 393.7 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen By GDDKiA

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 393.7 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER CHOSEN BEST BY GDDKIA OF OLSZTYN.UNDER DEAL CO TO BUILD ROAD NODE 'WYSOKIE - RACZKI' FOR EXPRESS ROAD S61 SZCZUCZYN - BUDZISKO.

Budimex 128.7 Mln ZLoty Net Offer In Consortium Chosen By PKP PLK

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA ::ITS 128.7 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER IN CONSORTIUM CHOSEN BEST BY PKP PLK SA.CO IS CONSORTIUM LEADER WITH 80% SHARE IN OFFER.KZA PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO AUTOMATYKI I TELEKOMUNIKACJI SA IS CONSORTIUM PARTNER WITH 20% SHARE IN DEAL.DEAL IS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS ON IDZIKOWICE STATION.