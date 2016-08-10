Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
205.60INR
10:07am BST
Rs1.40 (+0.69%)
Rs204.20
Rs205.25
Rs208.70
Rs201.50
1,351,539
4,663,242
Rs244.95
Rs41.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co signs VRS agreement with workers at Ranjangaon textile processing unit
Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd
Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing March-qtr profit falls
Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd
BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage: