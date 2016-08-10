Edition:
United Kingdom

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)

BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

205.60INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs204.20
Open
Rs205.25
Day's High
Rs208.70
Day's Low
Rs201.50
Volume
1,351,539
Avg. Vol
4,663,242
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co signs VRS agreement with workers at Ranjangaon textile processing unit
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : Entered into voluntary retirement scheme agreement with workers of co's textile processing unit at Ranjangaon, Pune .  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : June-quarter net loss 454.7 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 4.26 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 533.7 million rupees ; net sales was 3.94 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.56 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 0.50 per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage:

» More BDYN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials