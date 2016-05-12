Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)
11.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.09 (-0.77%)
R$ 11.72
R$ 11.79
R$ 11.80
R$ 11.57
332,300
1,177,949
R$ 13.04
R$ 8.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Minerva announces share repurchase plan
Minerva SA
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades Minerva SA's national credit rating
Minerva SA:Says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised national credit rating attributed to the company from brA to brA+ and changed outlook to positive from stable.Says global credit rating was maintained at BB-, but the outlook was changed to positive from stable. Full Article
Minerva SA proposes to ratify share capital increase of 746.5 million Brazilian reais
Minerva SA:Says its board will propose general meeting to ratify share capital increase, that was partially subscribed for in the total amount of 746.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 47.9 million new common shares.Says once ratified, the company's share capital will raise to 1.7 billion reais, being divided into 239.8 million common shares. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Brazil police advance corruption probe into meatpackers, dairy firms
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazilian federal police on Wednesday advanced an investigation into allegations of food inspectors being bribed that involves Agriculture Ministry officials, meatpackers and dairy companies in three states.