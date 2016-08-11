Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boardwalk REIT Q2 FFO per share view C$0.88

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results and revises 2016 financial guidance . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.67 . Sees 2016 FFO per trust unit $3.40 to $3.60 . Q2 FFO per share C$0.76 . FY2016 FFO per share view C$3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees 2016 AFFO per trust unit $3.06 to $3.26 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk Real Estate provides update on Fort McMurray

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Says since evacuation, has offered a special rental package to any displaced resident of Fort McMurray . To date, remediated all of common areas and prepared to begin remediation of smoke damage in occupied units .It understands that any damage caused in excess of trust's deductible will be covered by insurance policy.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Determined that reduction in both stabilized building noi growth as well as its reported FFO,affo per unit range is warranted for FY . Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.77 , including approximately $0.02 of non-recurring items . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Boardwalk reit announces first quarter financial results, the acquisition of 509 newly constructed apartment units, and revises 2016 financial guidance.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Boardwalk real estate investment trust says q1 ffo per unit of $0.77 . Boardwalk real estate investment trust says q1 net asset value increases to $66.74 per trust unit . Boardwalk real estate investment trust says affo per trust unit decreased 11.7% to $0.68 for current quarter .Q1 FFO per share view c$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust increases its regular distribution by 10.3%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust:Increases its regular distribution by 10.3%.Says trustees have approved an increase to Trust's next three monthly regular distribution to $0.1875 per trust unit per month.