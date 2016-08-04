Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)
43.84CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.08 (-0.18%)
$43.92
$43.97
$44.25
$43.71
61,804
164,702
$44.99
$36.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 FFO per LP unit $0.37
Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
Brookfield renewable announces C$800 mln equity offering
: Brookfield renewable partners LP says has agreed to issue 10.7 million L.P. Units at a price of c$37.55 per l.p. Unit .Brookfield renewable announces cdn$800 million equity offering. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP and Institutional partners to acquire 57.6 pct of outstanding common shares of Isagen S.A for $2.2 bln
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Has committed to acquire 57.6% of the outstanding common shares of Isagen s.a. from colombian government.Brookfield-led consortium will acquire 1,570,490,767 common shares of Isagen for approximately $2.2 billion.Says has $1.2 billion of available liquidity and will fund its commitment with available resources.Says purchase price of approximately US$1.38 per share.Brookfield renewable's equity commitment will be about US$243 million giving it an about 9% interest in Isagen. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Authorized to repurchase up to 7.1 million Units, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Units. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable Announces Closing of C$175 Million Preferred Unit Offering
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Says completion of its previously announced issue of Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 (the "Series 7 Preferred Units").offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.Brookfield Renewable issued 7,000,000 Series 7 Preferred Units at a price of $25.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $175,000,000.Series 7 Preferred Units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning under the ticker symbol BEP.PR.G. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable to Issue C$125 Million of Preferred Units
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Agreed to issue 5,000,000 Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank for distribution to the public.Series 7 Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $25.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $125,000,000.Holders of the Series 7 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution yielding 5.50% annually for the initial period ending January 31, 2021.Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.47%, and 5.50%. The Series 7 Preferred Units are redeemable on or after January 31, 2021.Brookfield Renewable intends to use net proceeds of the issue of Series 7 Preferred Units to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.offering of Series 7 Preferred Units is expected to close on or about November 25, 2015. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices
Oct 17 Canada stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, along with oil prices after Iraqi forces took control of oil fields in Kirkuk and U.S.-Iran political tension heightened.