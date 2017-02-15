Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)
638.65INR
10:12am BST
Rs-1.25 (-0.20%)
Rs639.90
Rs642.50
Rs643.30
Rs635.00
604,703
1,537,140
Rs659.00
Rs382.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bharat Forge says Kalyani Group, Israel Aerospace Industries to incorporate JV in India
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge says Bombay High Court sanctions scheme of amalgamation of BF Infrastructure Ventures
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge June-qtr profit falls around 38 pct
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge clarifies on news item on subsidiary stake sale
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge sees demand in Q1 FY17 to be lower than Q4 FY16
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge March-qtr profit down 19 pct
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge Ltd declares second interim dividend
Bharat Forge Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2016.Says dividend as stated above will be credited / dispatched on or before March 31, 2016. Full Article