Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)

BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

638.65INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs639.90
Open
Rs642.50
Day's High
Rs643.30
Day's Low
Rs635.00
Volume
604,703
Avg. Vol
1,537,140
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Forge says Kalyani Group, Israel Aerospace Industries to incorporate JV in India
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says Kalyani Group and Israel Aerospace Industries to incorporate a JV in India to manufacture specific air defense systems .IAI and KSSL aiming to build, market, manufacture air defense systems and ground to ground & ground to sea munitions.  Full Article

Bharat Forge says Bombay High Court sanctions scheme of amalgamation of BF Infrastructure Ventures
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd : High court of Bombay sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of BF Infrastructure Ventures Limited into BF Infrastructure Limited .  Full Article

Bharat Forge June-qtr profit falls around 38 pct
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; total income from ops 9.57 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.52 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.86 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bharat Forge clarifies on news item on subsidiary stake sale
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Clarifies on news item on subsidiary stake sale . Co has not sold stake in defence holding co; kalyani group companies have subscribed to fresh issuance of shares of kssl . Dilution of co's stake in non-material unit kssl has no impact on co .  Full Article

Bharat Forge sees demand in Q1 FY17 to be lower than Q4 FY16
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Expect demand in Q1 FY 2017 to be lower than Q4 FY 2016 due to inventory destocking in US truck market, weakness of export industrial business . "Looking ahead, the M&HCV segment is expected to register another year of growth in FY 2017" . Expect improvement in industrial business to continue in FY 2017 on back of orders from 'Make in India' sectors, uptick in economic activity . Sees FY 2017 demand for commercial vehicles to be higher in India and Europe, lower in North America .  Full Article

Bharat Forge March-qtr profit down 19 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.65 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 10.08 billion rupees versus 12.24 billion rupees year ago . Recommended final diviend of INR 0.50 per share .  Full Article

Bharat Forge Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Bharat Forge Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2016.Says dividend as stated above will be credited / dispatched on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

