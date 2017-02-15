Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says Kalyani Group and Israel Aerospace Industries to incorporate a JV in India to manufacture specific air defense systems .IAI and KSSL aiming to build, market, manufacture air defense systems and ground to ground & ground to sea munitions.

Bharat Forge Ltd : High court of Bombay sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of BF Infrastructure Ventures Limited into BF Infrastructure Limited .

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; total income from ops 9.57 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.52 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.86 billion rupees .

Bharat Forge Ltd : Clarifies on news item on subsidiary stake sale . Co has not sold stake in defence holding co; kalyani group companies have subscribed to fresh issuance of shares of kssl . Dilution of co's stake in non-material unit kssl has no impact on co .

Bharat Forge Ltd : Expect demand in Q1 FY 2017 to be lower than Q4 FY 2016 due to inventory destocking in US truck market, weakness of export industrial business . "Looking ahead, the M&HCV segment is expected to register another year of growth in FY 2017" . Expect improvement in industrial business to continue in FY 2017 on back of orders from 'Make in India' sectors, uptick in economic activity . Sees FY 2017 demand for commercial vehicles to be higher in India and Europe, lower in North America .

Bharat Forge Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.65 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 10.08 billion rupees versus 12.24 billion rupees year ago . Recommended final diviend of INR 0.50 per share .

Bharat Forge Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2016.Says dividend as stated above will be credited / dispatched on or before March 31, 2016.