BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)
BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs414.90
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
365,793
Avg. Vol
578,554
52-wk High
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BF Utilities Ltd announces acquisition of 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd:Says that it has acquired 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt. Ltd.Says with this acquisition, Avichal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.Avichal is the owner of land required for the company's existing Wind Farm located at Dist- Satara. Full Article