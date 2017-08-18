Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Absa Bank concludes $100 mln agreement with China Development Bank

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ‍ABSA BANK LTD::CO, A SUBSIDIARY OF BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP, AND CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CONCLUDE A $100 MILLION AGREEMENT​.‍INITIAL DRAWDOWN BASED ON CO'S CURRENT FUNDING NEEDS AND MAY BE INCREASED IN FUTURE TO ASSIST WITH NEW FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN BAGL'S OPERATIONS​.

Absa Bank says Jason Quinn appointed Barclays Africa financial director

Absa Bank Ltd : Appointment of group financial director . Jason Quinn has been appointed Barclays Africa Group financial director and financial director of Absa Bank with effect from Sept.1, 2016 . Quinn becomes an executive director of Barclays Africa and Absa Bank Limited .David Hodnett, current deputy chief executive officer and financial director, remains deputy chief executive officer.

Barclays Africa six-month diluted HEPS rises

Barclays Africa Group Ltd : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016 . Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 7% to 856,7 cents for the period ended june 30 . Declared a 2% higher interim dividend per share (DPS) of 460 cents . Credit impairments increased 46% to R5,2bn resulting in a 1,29% credit loss ratio from 0,97% for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings in South Africa grew 3% to R5,9bn and rest of Africa rose 33% to R1,3bn for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016 . Revenue grew 13% to R36,5bn, as net interest income increased 14% and non-interest income rose 10% for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016 . Return on equity (roe) declined to 16,1% for reporting period ended 30 June 2016 from 16,4% . Core equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12,1% remains above regulatory requirements and our board target range .Net interest margin (on average interest-bearing assets) improved to 4,97% for reporting period ended 30 june 2016 from 4,70%.

Barclays Africa Group names Peter Matlare as deputy CEO

Barclays Africa Group Ltd : Peter Matlare, an independent non-executive director of Barclays Africa Group since December 2011, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer . David Hodnett continues in his role as deputy CEO, focusing on our South African banking operations, and financial director .Matlare has responsibility for our rest of Africa banking operations, and becomes an executive director of group with effect from 1 August 2016.

Barclays Africa common equity tier 1 ratio at 11.6 pct at March 31

Barclays Africa : As at March 31 2016, co's common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.6%, tier 1 ratio was 12.1%, total capital adequacy ratio was 14% .As at March 31 2016, absa bank limited's common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.5%, tier 1 ratio was 11.1% and total capital adequacy ratio was 13.6%.