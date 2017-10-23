Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)
12.68EUR
2:47pm BST
€0.69 (+5.75%)
€11.99
€12.42
€12.80
€12.15
116,156
34,877
€12.80
€5.34
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bigben Interactive Q2 revenue up at 62.9 million euros
Oct 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France
Oct 16 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY
May 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
Bigben and Eko software announce Rugby 18
May 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
Bigben Interactive Q1 revenue of 38.0 million euros, up 9.5%
Bigben Interactive Sa
Bigben Interactive raises 7.3 mln euros in capital increase
Bigben Interactive SA
Bigben Interactive FY income turns to profit of 3.9 million euros
Bigben Interactive SA
Bigben Interactive gets new distribution deal for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition
Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new distribution agreement with Tru Blu Entertainment for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition. Full Article
Bigben Interactive announces new agreement for Isle Of Man TT
Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new agreement for official game Isle Of Man TT. Full Article
Bigben Interactive sells minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital
Bigben Interactive SA:Sale of the 49 pct minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital.The sale price was put at 12.0 million euro payable in three parts until September 30, 2017.Funds will be used to reduce debt. Full Article
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q2 revenue up at 62.9 million euros
* Q2 REVENUE EUR 62.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.9 MILLION YEAR AGO