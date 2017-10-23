Edition:
Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.68EUR
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.69 (+5.75%)
Prev Close
€11.99
Open
€12.42
Day's High
€12.80
Day's Low
€12.15
Volume
116,156
Avg. Vol
34,877
52-wk High
€12.80
52-wk Low
€5.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bigben Interactive Q2 revenue up at ‍​62.9 million euros
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​62.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN H2.CONFIRMS FY OBJECTIVES.‍​.  Full Article

Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::REG-BIGBEN AND MILESTONE TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE GRAVEL AND MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS IN FRANCE.‍GRAVEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT START OF 2018 ON PLAYSTATION®4, XBOX ONE AND PC​.‍MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS WILL BE RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 13TH, 2018​.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :ANNOUNCES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE SMILEY COMPANY .  Full Article

Bigben and Eko software announce Rugby 18
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :REG-BIGBEN AND EKO SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE RUGBY 18.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive Q1 revenue of 38.0 million euros, up 9.5%
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Bigben Interactive Sa : Q1 revenue 38.0 million euros, up 9.5 pct .Confirms objectives announced last May.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive raises 7.3 mln euros in capital increase
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Bigben Interactive SA : Successfully raises 7.27 million euros ($8.04 million) in capital increase .1,815,069 new shares issued.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive FY income turns to profit of 3.9 million euros
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bigben Interactive SA : FY revenue 202.2 million euros ($225.07 million) versus 184.9 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 7.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago . FY profit of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago . Sees a turnover between 200 and 210 million euros and an current operating income higher than 5 pct for 2016/2017 .Sees acceleration of growth of revenue and current operating income over 7 pct for 2017/18.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive gets new distribution deal for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new distribution agreement with Tru Blu Entertainment for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive announces new agreement for Isle Of Man TT
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new agreement for official game Isle Of Man TT.  Full Article

Bigben Interactive sells minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

Bigben Interactive SA:Sale of the 49 pct minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital.The sale price was put at 12.0 million euro payable in three parts until September 30, 2017.Funds will be used to reduce debt.  Full Article

