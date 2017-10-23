Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bigben Interactive Q2 revenue up at ‍​62.9 million euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​62.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN H2.CONFIRMS FY OBJECTIVES.‍​.

Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::REG-BIGBEN AND MILESTONE TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE GRAVEL AND MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS IN FRANCE.‍GRAVEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT START OF 2018 ON PLAYSTATION®4, XBOX ONE AND PC​.‍MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS WILL BE RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 13TH, 2018​.

Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY

May 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :ANNOUNCES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE SMILEY COMPANY .

Bigben and Eko software announce Rugby 18

May 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :REG-BIGBEN AND EKO SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE RUGBY 18.

Bigben Interactive Q1 revenue of 38.0 million euros, up 9.5%

Bigben Interactive Sa : Q1 revenue 38.0 million euros, up 9.5 pct .Confirms objectives announced last May.

Bigben Interactive raises 7.3 mln euros in capital increase

Bigben Interactive SA : Successfully raises 7.27 million euros ($8.04 million) in capital increase .1,815,069 new shares issued.

Bigben Interactive FY income turns to profit of 3.9 million euros

Bigben Interactive SA : FY revenue 202.2 million euros ($225.07 million) versus 184.9 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 7.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago . FY profit of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago . Sees a turnover between 200 and 210 million euros and an current operating income higher than 5 pct for 2016/2017 .Sees acceleration of growth of revenue and current operating income over 7 pct for 2017/18.

Bigben Interactive gets new distribution deal for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition

Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new distribution agreement with Tru Blu Entertainment for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition.

Bigben Interactive announces new agreement for Isle Of Man TT

Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new agreement for official game Isle Of Man TT.

Bigben Interactive sells minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital

Bigben Interactive SA:Sale of the 49 pct minority shareholding in Modelabs Mobile capital.The sale price was put at 12.0 million euro payable in three parts until September 30, 2017.Funds will be used to reduce debt.