BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

JSC Bank Of Georgia prices gel 500 million offering of 11 pct notes

May 25 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc :BGEO Group Plc's banking business subsidiary, JSC Bank Of Georgia successfully priced an inaugural gel 500 million offering of 11 pct notes due June 2020 ( notes).

Georgia's BGEO buys loan portfolio from JSC ProCredit Bank

BGEO Group Plc : JSC Bank Of Georgia purchases a micro and small business loan portfolio from JSC ProCredit Bank .Transaction will add c.2,400 micro and small business clients and a net value of c.GEL 120 million loans to BOG's retail banking loan portfolio.

Georgia's BGEO says its water utility issues gel 30 mln local currency bond

BGEO Group Plc : BGEO group's water utility business issues gel30 million local currency bond . Bonds were issued with a 5 year tenor, with an annual coupon rate of national bank of georgia local currency refinancing rate plus 3.5 pct . Has successfully placed a gel30 million local currency bond for its water utility business unit, Georgian Water And Power LLC .Galt & Taggart acted as a joint placement agent.

BGEO Group H1 profit rises about 48 pct

Bgeo Group Plc : Half-Year report . Says H1 revenue was 368.1 mln Georgian lari (up 2.2 pct y-o-y) . Says H1 EPS was 4.57 Georgian lari($1.94 per share/1.46 stg per share), up 31.7 pct year-on-year . Says H1 profit was 198.3 mln Georgian Lari ($84.7 mln/ 63.2 mln stg), up 47.6 pct year-on-year . Says H1 NIM was 7.5 pct (down 30 basis points y-o-y) . Says H1 cost to income ratio stood at 38.0 pct (36.2 pct in H1 2015) . Says book value per share was 51.46 georgian lari, up 23.3 pct year-on-year . Says total assets increased to 10.3 mln georgian lari, up 10.1 pct year-on-year . Says Q2 profit was Georgian lari 111.2 mln ($47.5mln/ 35.4 mln stg), up 54.4 pct year-on-year . Says Q2 2016 earnings per share ("eps") were 2.46 Georgian lari ($1.05 per share/0.78 stg per share), up 33.7 pct year-on-year . Says total equity attributable to shareholders of 1.97 bln Georgian lari, up 23.4 pct y-o-y . Says as of Aug. 12 2016, 253.1 mln Georgian lari cash and cash equivalents . Says H1 loan yield was 14.3 pct (down 30 bps y-o-y) . Says H1 cost of risk ratio stood at 2.1 pct (2.9 pct in 1h15) . Says H1 ROAA was 3.2 pct (2.9 pct in 1h15) .Says H1 ROAE was 21.7 pct (19.3 pct in 1h15).

Bank of Georgia signs GEL 60 million 5-year loan agreement with BSTDB

BGEO Group Plc : This long-term local currency loan facility will be used to finance investments and working capital needs of local businesses in rural and urban areas of georgia .Bank of Georgia signs GEL 60 million 5-year loan agreement with BSTDB.

BGEO Group says signs 220 mln lari loan agreement with EBRD

Bgeo Group Plc : Bog signs a c.gel 220 mln loan agreement with ebrd . Have signed a c.gel 220 million loan agreement, with a maturity of five-years. .Loan will enable bog to issue longer-term local currency loans.

BGEO Q1 profit rises about 40 pct year-on-year

BGEO Group Plc : 1Q16 profit was gel 87.0mln (us$ 36.8mln/gbp 25.5mln), up 39.6% y-o-y . Intends to recommend an annual dividend of gel 2.4 per share payable in british pound sterling at prevailing rate . Total assets increased to gel 10,077.6mln, up 11.6% y-o-y and down 0.4% q-o-q .Revenue was gel 184.1mln (up 3.7% y-o-y and down 8.5% q-o-q).