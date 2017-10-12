Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets orders worth 4.30 bln rupees

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL consolidates its position in hydro R&M with orders from state and central utilities .Got orders worth 4.30 billion rupees from Odisha Hydro Power Corp Ltd, National Hydro Power Corp Ltd.

BHEL signs MoU with Government of India

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets EPC order for solar power plants in West Bengal

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags order for 30 MW solar photovoltaic power plants . Valued at 1.69 billion rupees, the LOI has been placed on BHEL by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited . SPV plants of 10 MW each are to be set up at Mejia (Bankura), Santaldih (Purulia) and Chharrah (Purulia) in West Bengal .

India's BHEL wins orders from Neyveli Lignite, Bharat Electronics to build solar plants

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited : BHEL bags EPC orders for 80 MW solar photovoltaic power plants . BHEL - Cumulatively valued at 4.37 billion rupees, orders have been place on BHEL by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited . BHEL - SPV plants are to be set up at Neyveli, Tamilnadu (65 MW), for NLC and at ordinance factory premises Medak, Telangana (15 MW), for BEL . BHEL - With these orders, BHEL's solar portfolio now stands at 300 MW .

NHPC signs MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets

Bharat Heavy Electricals March-qtr profit down about 60 pct

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.60 billion rupees versus net profit of 8.88 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 97.92 billion rupees versus 123.68 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.65 billion rupees . Recommends final dividend of inr 0.40 per share . Outstanding order book position of inr 1.11 trln at 2015-16 end .

BHEL commissions first 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Karnataka

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : First 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Karnataka commissioned by BHEL . BHEL - Second unit of Yeramarus project is also in an advanced stage of construction and is expected to be commissioned shortly .

BHEL gets order worth 16 bln rupees for thermal power project in Odisha

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags INR 16 billion order for setting up thermal power project in Odisha . BHEL - the order for stage-III of the brownfield power project has been placed on bhel by NTPC-SAIL power company private limited .