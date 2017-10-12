Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets orders worth 4.30 bln rupees
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL consolidates its position in hydro R&M with orders from state and central utilities .Got orders worth 4.30 billion rupees from Odisha Hydro Power Corp Ltd, National Hydro Power Corp Ltd. Full Article
BHEL signs MoU with Government of India
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED: BHEL signs MoU with Government of India . Full Article
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets EPC order for solar power plants in West Bengal
India's BHEL wins orders from Neyveli Lignite, Bharat Electronics to build solar plants
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited : BHEL bags EPC orders for 80 MW solar photovoltaic power plants . BHEL - Cumulatively valued at 4.37 billion rupees, orders have been place on BHEL by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited . BHEL - SPV plants are to be set up at Neyveli, Tamilnadu (65 MW), for NLC and at ordinance factory premises Medak, Telangana (15 MW), for BEL . BHEL - With these orders, BHEL's solar portfolio now stands at 300 MW . Full Article
NHPC signs MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets
Bharat Heavy Electricals March-qtr profit down about 60 pct
BHEL commissions first 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Karnataka
BHEL gets order worth 16 bln rupees for thermal power project in Odisha
Exclusive: Taking aim at China, India tightens power grid, telecoms rules
NEW DELHI India is tightening the rules for businesses entering its power transmission sector and making stringent checks on both power and telecoms equipment for malware - moves that government and industry officials say aim to check China's advance into sensitive sectors.