Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

Bharti Infratel Ltd : June-quarter consol profit 7.56 billion rupees; June-quarter consol income from operations 14.53 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol profit was 6.42 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.72 billion rupees .