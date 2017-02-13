Societe BIC SA (BICP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bic FY net income group share falls to 249.7 million euros

Societe BIC SA : FY net sales (as published) 1.99 billion euros ($2.11 billion) versus 2.03 billion euros year ago . FY income from operations 403.4 million euros versus 424.4 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 249.7 million euros versus 325.1 million euros year ago . Proposed ordinary dividend for 2016 of 3.45 euros per share (up by 1.5 percent) .Plans to deliver mid-single digit organic growth in net sales in 2017.

Bic - H1 net sales down 0.1 pct as reported to 1.13 BLN euros

Bic : First half net sales: 1,133.3 million euros, down 0.1 pct as reported and up 5.4 pct on a constant currency basis . First half net income group share: 140.1 million euros ($156.11 million), down 20.6 pct . Net cash position at end of June 2016: 98.2 million euros . First half normalized IFO: 207.9 million euros - normalized IFO margin: 18.3 pct . Full year 2016 outlook confirmed .In H2 2016, we will continue to invest in research and development and brand support.

Societe B I C confirms FY 2016 guidance

Societe B I C SA:Full year 2016 outlook confirmed.

Societe B I C comments on FY 2016 guidance, and combination CEO/Chairman functions

Societe B I C SA:Board of directors will propose to combine chairman and chief executive officer functions​.‍To nominate Bruno Bich as chairman and chief executive officer​.‍In 2016, expects net sales to grow mid-single digit on a comparative basis.Sees ‍2016 net cash from operating activities to be maintained despite an increase in development capex.2016 ‍normalized IFO margin should decline between 100 and 150 basis points​​​.Says ‍board has decided to initiate a review of strategic alternatives for BIC graphic​.

Societe B I C increases its ownership in Cello Pens in India to 100 pct

Societe B I C SA:Increases its ownership in Cello Pens in India to 100 pct.Says Cello Group has sold to BIC its remaining stake in Cello Pens for 5.4 billion INR.