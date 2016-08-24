Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bid Corporation says FY HEPS up 32.5 pct to 1080 cents

Bid Corporation Ltd : Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30 2016 . Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct . FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents . Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct . Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for quality products, differentiation of service and innovative solutions, is expected to continue . We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment . Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment .Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents.

Bidvest announce results of the accelerated bookbuild

Bidvest Group Ltd : Results of the accelerated bookbuild . 18,419,929 Bid Corp ordinary shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of zar235.00 per ordinary share .Book was substantially oversubscribed.

Bid Corp bookrunner says books covered on shares placing

Bookrunner : Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing . Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing . Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J].

Bidvest Group announces placing of 18.4 mln Bid Corp shares

Bidvest Group Ltd : JSE: BVT - placement of Bid Corp ordinary shares .Up to 18.4 million Bid Corp ordinary shares will become available for sale to qualifying institutional investors through placing.

Bid Corp share placing gets higher indications of interest: bookrunner

Bid Corp: Says price guidance of 230 – 240 zar per ordinary Bid Corp share . Says indications of interest in excess of the Bid Corp deal size from a pre-sounding exercise . Says Bid Corp books expected to close tonight at short notice on ordinary shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J].