BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)
24,990.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
10.00 (+0.04%)
24,980.00
25,150.00
25,150.00
24,922.00
1,162,382
1,999,757
25,500.00
18,500.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BHP sees growth in China to ease modestly over short-term - CEO
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd::EXPECT GROWTH IN CHINA TO EASE MODESTLY OVER SHORT-TERM, AS MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENS AND HOUSING AND AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS SOFTEN - CEO. Full Article
BHP Billiton appoints Malcolm Broomhead as chairman of sustainability committee
Oct 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd
BHP says qtrly total petroleum production down 8 pct
Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd
Transocean announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd
BHP Billiton approves investment to extend life of Chile's Spence mine
Aug 17 (Reuters) - BHP BILLITON PLC
Civmec ltd secured a contract to carry out modification works for BHP Billiton
Civmec Ltd
BHP Billiton says to step away from Caroona coal project
BHP Billiton Plc
BHP Billiton intends to invest about US$900 mln in exploration next financial year
BHP Billiton Ltd
BHP Billiton says coal business targeting additional $600 mln gain by 2017 end
BHP Billiton Ltd
Exxon, BHP examining sale of joint Australia oil and gas assets - Bloomberg
Exxon, BHP Examining Sale Of Joint Australia Oil And Gas Assets :Bloomberg. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 30 points higher at 7,553 on Friday, with futures up 0.43 percent ahead of the cash market open.
- Is Evraz plc a better buy than Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc after today's results?
- Should I top up on mining stocks after today's results?
- Which resources stock will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- Rio Tinto plc & BHP Billiton plc face a £4bn tax threat
- The key difference between Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc
- 3 FTSE 100 stocks that could collapse in August!