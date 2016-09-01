Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)
BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
12.10INR
10:10am BST
12.10INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.41%)
Rs0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs12.05
Rs12.05
Open
Rs12.00
Rs12.00
Day's High
Rs12.20
Rs12.20
Day's Low
Rs11.95
Rs11.95
Volume
621,763
621,763
Avg. Vol
1,421,616
1,421,616
52-wk High
Rs22.85
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35
Rs11.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ballarpur Industries posts June-qtr loss
Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Indian debt funds reach record size as they gorge on risk
SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Flows into credit mutual funds are surging in India, providing a welcome fillip to lower-rated borrowers while exposing investors to higher risks at a time of rising bad debts.