Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

12.10INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs12.05
Open
Rs12.00
Day's High
Rs12.20
Day's Low
Rs11.95
Volume
621,763
Avg. Vol
1,421,616
52-wk High
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35

Latest Key Developments

Ballarpur Industries posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 322.8 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.02 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.33 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries Ltd News

Indian debt funds reach record size as they gorge on risk

SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Flows into credit mutual funds are surging in India, providing a welcome fillip to lower-rated borrowers while exposing investors to higher risks at a time of rising bad debts.

Earnings vs. Estimates

