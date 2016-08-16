BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.00TL (+0.00%)
77.10TL
76.80TL
77.50TL
76.35TL
519,220
589,356
78.90TL
46.62TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BIM Birlesik Magazalar revises 2016 sales growth outlook to 15 pct
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS
BIM Birlesik Magazalar Q2 net profit down at 143.9 mln lira
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS
Bim Birlesik Magazalar decides to buyback shares
Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS announces dividend for FY 2015
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 1.1 lira and net 0.935 lira per share in total.Distribution of cash dividends shall be made in two installments; first installment to be paid as gross 0.60 lira and net 0.50 liraper share after June 6, 2016 , second installment to be paid as gross 0.51 lira and net 0.4250 lira per share after November 7, 2016.To distribute gross 334.0 million lira FY 2015 dividend in total. Full Article
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS gives mixed guidance for FY 2016
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Sees FY 2016 sales growth at 20 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin at 5 percent.Sees FY 2016 capex at 700 million turkish lira.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 20.6 percent and EBITDA margin 4.6 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS participates in capital increase of unit in Egypt
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:Decides to increase Egypt-based wholly owned unit Bim Stores LLC's capital to 500 million Egytian Pound (EGP) from current capital of 100 million Egyptian pound.Part of capital increase to be sourced by converting the credit given to Bim Stores LLC by BİM Birleşik Mağazalar A.Ş., to the capital and the rest of the increase to be paid in cash at once. Full Article
BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23%
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO