Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (BIMBOA.MX)

BIMBOA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

45.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$45.00
Open
$43.83
Day's High
$45.60
Day's Low
$43.80
Volume
2,351,603
Avg. Vol
2,156,680
52-wk High
$52.99
52-wk Low
$41.96

RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.

