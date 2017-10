Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biocon says ‍U.S. FDA issued complete response letter for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd ::Says ‍US FDA issues complete response letter (CRL) for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​.Says ‍CRL did not raise any questions on biosimilarity, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data, clinical data or immunogenicity​.Says ‍do not expect CRL to impact commercial launch timing of biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in US​.‍CRL relates to pending update of BLA with certain data from facility requalification activities post recent plant modifications​.

Biocon Ltd says co and Mylan's proposed biosimilar accepted for review by EMA

Biocon Ltd : Mylan & Biocon announce regulatory submission for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim accepted for review by European Medicines Agency . Co has exclusive commercialization rights with Mylan for proposed biosimilar in US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, European Union countries . Biocon has co-exclusive commercialization rights with Mylan for the product in rest of the world .

India's Biocon Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 35 pct

Biocon Ltd : India's Biocon Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 1.67 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 9.72 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.18 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.24 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 7.58 billion rupees .