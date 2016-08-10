Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd posts Q2 FFO per share $0.09

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Quarterly average production of 39,513 boe/d and operating costs of $3.45 per boe . Sees estimated 2016 Q4 average production 62,000-63,000 boe/d . Birchcliff Energy Ltd sees estimated 2016 net capital expenditures $145 million .Qtrly FFO per share $0.09.

Birchcliff Energy raises 2016 production guidance to 49,000 - 51,000 boe/d

Birchcliff Energy Ltd: Increased its 2016 annual average production guidance to 49,000 to 51,000 boe/d from 40,000 to 41,000 boe/d . Expects that its net capital expenditures for 2016 will be increased by approximately $36.5 million to approximately $140 million. .Revolving credit facilities have been amended to increase borrowing base to $950 million from $750 million.

Birchcliff Energy enters agreement with Schulich Foundation to sell 3 mln subscription receipts at a price of $6.25 per receipt

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Subscription agreement with schulich foundation to sell 3 million subscription receipts at a price of $6.25 per subscription receipt .Birchcliff announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of financings for gross proceeds of $690.8 million and refiling of annual information form.

Birchcliff Energy Q1 loss per share c$0.09

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Quarterly average production of 41,958 boe per day in q1 of 2016, a 9% increase . Net planned capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced to $103.5 million . Annual average production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day . Qtrly funds flow of $0.14 per basic common share . Made decision to defer completion, equipping, tie-in of two montney/doig horizontal wells that we drilled in q1 of 2016 until 2017 . Estimated total capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced from $128.0 million to $122.5 million . Birchcliff energy ltd. Announces 2016 first quarter results and record quarterly average production . Q1 loss per share c$0.09 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces quarterly preferred share dividends

Birchcliff Energy Ltd:Says quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the calendar quarter ending on Dec. 31, on Birchcliff's outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A.Payable on Dec. 31, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on Dec. 15.Quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for the calendar quarter ending on Dec. 31, on Birchcliff's outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C.Payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on Dec. 15.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd reaffirms FY 2015 production guidance; gives Q4 2015 production guidance; gives FY 2016 production guidance

Birchcliff Energy Ltd:Confirms FY 2015 production guidance of 39,000 to 40,000 boe per day.Sees Q4 2015 average and 2015 exit production is expected to be 41,000 to 42,000 boe per day.Says strong average production is expected in Q1 2016.