Edition:
United Kingdom

ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)

BITI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

6.27EUR
3:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€6.29
Open
€6.28
Day's High
€6.30
Day's Low
€6.25
Volume
30,206
Avg. Vol
55,737
52-wk High
€7.75
52-wk Low
€5.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ABC Arbitrage H1 net income rises to 16.4 million euros
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

ABC Arbitrage SA : H1 net income 16.4 million euros ($18.44 million) versus 10.2 million euros year ago . H1 2016 results: 16.4 million euros (up 60 pct) . H1 revenue 28.2 million euros versus 22.6 million euros year ago .Board of directors has confirmed that it will pay a distribution of 0.20 euro per share.  Full Article

ABC Arbitrage to recommend dividend of 0.2 euro per share
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

ABC Arbitrage SA:The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share.The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution paid in December 2015.  Full Article

ABC Arbitrage SA to distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

ABC Arbitrage SA:To distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend.Ex-date: Dec 17, 2015.Payment date: Dec 21, 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ABC Arbitrage SA News

BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage H1 net income decreases to 12 million euros

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

» More BITI.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials