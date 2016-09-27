ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)

ABC Arbitrage SA : H1 net income 16.4 million euros ($18.44 million) versus 10.2 million euros year ago . H1 2016 results: 16.4 million euros (up 60 pct) . H1 revenue 28.2 million euros versus 22.6 million euros year ago .Board of directors has confirmed that it will pay a distribution of 0.20 euro per share.