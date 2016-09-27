ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)
BITI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
6.27EUR
3:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€6.29
Open
€6.28
Day's High
€6.30
Day's Low
€6.25
Volume
30,206
Avg. Vol
55,737
52-wk High
€7.75
52-wk Low
€5.73
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ABC Arbitrage H1 net income rises to 16.4 million euros
ABC Arbitrage SA
ABC Arbitrage to recommend dividend of 0.2 euro per share
ABC Arbitrage SA:The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share.The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution paid in December 2015. Full Article
ABC Arbitrage SA to distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend
ABC Arbitrage SA:To distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend.Ex-date: Dec 17, 2015.Payment date: Dec 21, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage H1 net income decreases to 12 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO