Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)
2,908.00INR
10:13am BST
Rs9.70 (+0.33%)
Rs2,898.30
Rs2,917.95
Rs2,934.90
Rs2,895.65
8,209
28,987
Rs3,000.30
Rs1,742.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit down about 8 pct
Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd
Bajaj Holdings and Investment March-qtr consol profit up about 7.5 pct
Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd
Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd declares interim dividend
Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 25 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e.250%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees