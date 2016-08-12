Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
392.00INR
10:13am BST
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Rs404.35
Rs403.40
Rs403.70
Rs391.10
202,188
275,464
Rs428.45
Rs202.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bajaj Electricals says June-qtr profit up about 12 pct
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit down 26 pct
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Bajaj Electricals Ltd declares interim dividend
Bajaj Electricals Ltd:Declares interim dividend for FY 2015-16 at 140% i.e. 2.80 Indian rupees per share on 10,09,48,976 equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each. Full Article
BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India
* Says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India