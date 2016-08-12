Edition:
United Kingdom

Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bajaj Electricals says June-qtr profit up about 12 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 228.7 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 9.59 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 204.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit down 26 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 346.9 million rupees versus net profit of 468.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 13.51 billion rupees versus 13.03 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Bajaj Electricals Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd:Declares interim dividend for FY 2015-16 at 140% i.e. 2.80 Indian rupees per share on 10,09,48,976 equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bajaj Electricals Ltd News

BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India

* Says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India

» More BJEL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials