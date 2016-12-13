Edition:
United Kingdom

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)

BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.35INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs14.35
Open
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.65
Day's Low
Rs14.30
Volume
1,633,750
Avg. Vol
4,533,539
52-wk High
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Sept-qtr loss narrows
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 1.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 9.06 billion rupees .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 2.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.01 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.39 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 16.19 billion rupees versus 11.81 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd News

BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar to consider seeking shareholders' nod for preferential issue of shares and/or OCDs

* To consider seeking shareholders' nod for preferential issue of shares and/or OCDs upon conversion of part of loan ​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2z4RIkg Further company coverage:

» More BJHN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials