Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKGH.L)
BKGH.L on London Stock Exchange
3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,945.00
3,945.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
742,640
742,640
52-wk High
3,960.00
3,960.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00
2,286.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.