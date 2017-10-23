Edition:
United Kingdom

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKGH.L)

BKGH.L on London Stock Exchange

3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,945.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
742,640
52-wk High
3,960.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.

