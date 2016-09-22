Edition:
United Kingdom

Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)

BKT.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

7.89EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€7.88
Open
€7.86
Day's High
€7.92
Day's Low
€7.85
Volume
140,368
Avg. Vol
1,720,739
52-wk High
€8.75
52-wk Low
€6.82

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bankinter to pay out net dividend of 0.042 euro/shr
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Bankinter SA : Said on Wednesday it would pay out the second dividend for 2016 of 0.042 euro ($0.047) net per share .The dividend to be distributed on Sept. 28.  Full Article

Spain's Bankinter focuses on organic growth, rules out domestic M&A
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Bankinter SA CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa: Says the bank is focused on organic growth and would not participate in any potential next wave of consolidation in Spain .Says "Bankinter is focused on its business and I know that we won't participate in a second round of mergers.".  Full Article

Spain's Bankinter says sees low single-digit NII growth in 2016
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Spain's Bankinter CFO Gloria Hernandez: Reiterates guidance of low single-digit growth in net interest income for this year .Says it could take up to an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the next European Central Bank funding line.  Full Article

Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit 286 mln euros, misses forecasts
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Spain's Bankinter : Says first half net profit was 286 million euros ($315.4 million), below a Reuters forecast of 309 million euros . Says first half net interest income was 464 million euros, above a Reuters forecast of 450 million euros . Says Basel III fully-loaded core capital ratio was 11.4 percent at end-June versus 11.6 percent end-March .Says adjusted return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 10.5 percent at end-June versus 10.7 percent at end-March.  Full Article

Bankinter to pay gross dividend of 0.0514 euros on June 25
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Bankinter SA :Says to pay out first FY 2016 dividend of 0.0514 euro per share gross on June 25.  Full Article

Bankinter formalizes acquisition of part of Barclays' Portuguese business
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Bankinter SA:Formalizes acquisition of part of banking business of Barclays Plc branch in Portugal for 86 million euros.  Full Article

Bankinter SA signs distribution deal with American Express
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Bankinter SA:Signs distribution agreement with American Express for Gold, Platinum and Business Cards.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bankinter SA News

Photo

Catalonian crisis drags European bourses down, banks fall

LONDON European shares fell on Wednesday with Spain's IBEX marking its biggest loss since last year's Brexit vote shook equity markets. | Video

» More BKT.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials