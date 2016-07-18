British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British Land sees some investors taking more cautious approach after EU vote

British Land Company Plc : First quarter trading update . Had a good quarter of activity in lead up to referendum - CEO . Too early to properly assess impact of referendum result on markets in which we operate - CEO . Do expect some occupiers and investors to take a more cautious approach - CEO . Q1 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of prior year . Strong portfolio: 99 pct occupancy and weighted average lease term of 9 years to first break .Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to refinance for four years.

British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street

British Land Company Plc : Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million . Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039 . Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations . Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million . Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum .In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer.

British Land says says FY EPRA NAV up 10.9 pct to 919 pence

British Land Company Plc : Total accounting return of 14.2 pct (2014/15: 24.5 pct) . Underlying profit 16.0 pct to 363 mln stg; IFRS PBT of 1,331 mln stg (2014/15 1,789 mln stg) reflecting valuation uplift of 950 mln stg (2014/15 1,582 mln stg) . FY EPRA NAV +10.9 pct to 919 pence (932p pre budget stamp duty increase); IFRS net assets at 9.6 bln stg (2014/15 8.6 bln stg) . Final quarterly dividend of 7.09 pence (+2.5 pct); bringing full year to 28.36 pence (+2.5 pct) . Total portfolio valuation +6.7 pct . ERV growth of 5.3 pct outperforming IPD by 130 bps; 9.6 pct in offices and 2.4 pct in retail; multi-let retail ERV growth of 3.4 pct . Net investment of 280 mln stg into our London campuses .Committed speculative development of 530 mln stg; 2.0 million sq ft near term pipeline.