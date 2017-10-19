BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)
1,380.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,380.00
--
--
--
--
9,248,947
1,518.50
1,103.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BHP sees growth in China to ease modestly over short-term - CEO
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd::EXPECT GROWTH IN CHINA TO EASE MODESTLY OVER SHORT-TERM, AS MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENS AND HOUSING AND AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS SOFTEN - CEO. Full Article
BHP Billiton appoints Malcolm Broomhead as chairman of sustainability committee
Oct 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd
BHP says qtrly total petroleum production down 8 pct
Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd
Transocean announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd
Mitchell Services announces extension of BHP Olympic Dam contract
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mitchell Services Ltd
BHP says Elliott owns 5.04 pct stake in co
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd
BHP Billiton approves investment to extend life of Chile's Spence mine
Aug 17 (Reuters) - BHP BILLITON PLC
BHP Billiton declares interim dividend of 40 cents per share
Investec Bank Plc
Civmec ltd secured a contract to carry out modification works for BHP Billiton
Civmec Ltd
BHP Billiton says to step away from Caroona coal project
BHP Billiton Plc
