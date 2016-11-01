Edition:
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,686.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-34.00 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
1,720.00
Open
1,725.00
Day's High
1,725.00
Day's Low
1,683.00
Volume
1,475,324
Avg. Vol
1,884,113
52-wk High
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C withdraws bond placement
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :Informed by Cell C that bond placement withdrawn, that maximum net borrowings to be achieved without bond placement.  Full Article

Net 1 UEPS finalizes financing for Blue Label investment
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment . Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited .Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016.  Full Article

Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 22 pct
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Increase in FY dividend per share of 16 pct to 36 cents . FY increase in headline earnings per share of 22 pct to 100.35 cents . FY increase in core headline earnings per share of 21 pct to 102.85 cents . FY increase in revenue of 19 pct to 26.2 bln rand .FY increase in gross profit of 11 pct to 1.8 bln rand.  Full Article

Blue Label says talks relating to recapitalisation of Cell C are ongoing​
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Process regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C proprietary limited is ongoing .Process if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on price at which blue label shares trade on jse limited.  Full Article

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd News

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 18 pct

* IN FY INCREASE IN HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 18% TO 117.98 CENTS

