Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs808.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
88,253
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blue Star Ltd says unitary products biz expected to drive overall growth
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Blue Star Ltd : Unitary products business is expected to drive overall growth . Electro-mechanical projects business as well as the professional electronics & industrial systems business remain slow-growing .  Full Article

Blue Star Ltd June-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Blue Star Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 513.9 million rupees versus 724.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 12.13 billion rupees versus 10.14 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Blue Star says Al-Futtaim Technology signs agreement with co
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Blue Star Ltd : 67 - al-futtaim technology signs exclusive distributor agreement with Blue Star for its applied systems .  Full Article

Blue Star Ltd declares first interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Blue Star Ltd:Declares first interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 6.50 Indian rupees per share of 2 Indian rupees each on 8,99,36,105 equity shares of the company.  Full Article

