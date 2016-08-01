Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blue Star Ltd says unitary products biz expected to drive overall growth

Blue Star Ltd : Unitary products business is expected to drive overall growth . Electro-mechanical projects business as well as the professional electronics & industrial systems business remain slow-growing .

Blue Star Ltd June-qtr consol profit falls

Blue Star Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 513.9 million rupees versus 724.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 12.13 billion rupees versus 10.14 billion rupees last year .

Blue Star says Al-Futtaim Technology signs agreement with co

Blue Star Ltd : 67 - al-futtaim technology signs exclusive distributor agreement with Blue Star for its applied systems .

Blue Star Ltd declares first interim dividend

Blue Star Ltd:Declares first interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 6.50 Indian rupees per share of 2 Indian rupees each on 8,99,36,105 equity shares of the company.