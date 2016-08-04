Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share.Dividend will be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record date as on February 29.

Boralex Inc:Entered into an exclusivity agreement with private developers to acquire a portfolio of wind power projects of nearly 350 MW located in France.Projects set to be commissioned over the next few years will be added to the 500 MW currently operated by Boralex in France.Boralex continues its discussions with the sellers during this exclusivity period to sign a purchase agreement as soon as possible.