Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Boralex Q2 loss per share c$0.11
Boralex Inc
Boralex Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share.Dividend will be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record date as on February 29. Full Article
Boralex Inc:Entered into an exclusivity agreement with private developers to acquire a portfolio of wind power projects of nearly 350 MW located in France.Projects set to be commissioned over the next few years will be added to the 500 MW currently operated by Boralex in France.Boralex continues its discussions with the sellers during this exclusivity period to sign a purchase agreement as soon as possible. Full Article
BRIEF-Boralex and Infinergy announce JV for wind project in UK
* Boralex and infinergy announce joint venture for 325 mw onshore wind in the uk