B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

May 25 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa :Group revenues increased by +19.4% to £2,430.7m (2016: £2,035.3m).UK full year like-for-like sales +3.1% (2016: + 0.9%), including Q4 like-for-like sales +2.9%.Excellent start to 2018.Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 22.0% to £234.9m (2016: £192.5m).Adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.6% to £190.1m (2016: £151.4m).Says has never been in better shape.

B&M European Value Retail Sa : Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks to 26 March 2016 . Continued Delivery of our Strategy; Trading in Line with Expectations . Group revenues increased by +23.6% to £2,035.3m (2015: £1,646.8m) . UK like-for-like sales +0.3% (2015: +4.4%) and 2.4% on an underlying basis . Adjusted profit before tax increased by 19.5% to £161.4m (2015: £135.0m) . Total dividend for year of 4.8p (2015: 3.4p) . Board is pleased to declare a special dividend of 10.0p per share as well