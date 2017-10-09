Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brenntag: official formation of Brenntag South Africa Ltd‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BRENNTAG AG ::STRENGTHENS CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTION IN SOUTH AFRICA WITH OFFICIAL FORMATION OF BRENNTAG SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD‍​.

Brenntag to acquire division of NOCO Inc.

Brenntag AG : Extends its lubricants business platform in Northeast America by acquiring division of NOCO Inc. . Business is expected to generate total sales of approximately $209 million in the financial year 2016 .Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the course of the next weeks.

Brenntag sees operating EBITDA rising

Brenntag : Says operating EBITDA on a par with the previous year at 215.8 million eur (+0.2% as reported) . Says forecasts an increase in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA . Says gross profit. rises by 3.1% (as reported) to 603.6 million eur . Says profit after tax amounts to 102.1 million eur and earnings per share to 0.66 eur .Says group operating EBITDA is expected to be between 800 and 840 million eur.

Brenntag buys remaining shares in China's Zhong Yung

Brenntag AG :Buys remaining shares in Zhong Yung (International) Chemical Ltd.

Brenntag confirms outlook, Q1 gross profit rises 5 pct

Brenntag AG : Q1 gross profit 587 million eur . Q1 operating EBITDA 192 million eur . Q1 EPS 0.43 eur per share . Says confirms outlook for 2016 . Reuters poll average for Brenntag Q1 gross profit was 593 million eur, EBITDA 204 million, net profit 94.3 million . Says Q1 sales 2.58 billion eur Further company coverage: [BNRGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Brenntag buys Korean specialty chemicals distributor Whanee

Brenntag AG:Says buys South Korea's Whanee Corporation.Buys Whanee Corporation had 2015 sales of 16.8 million eur, deal to close in coming weeks.

Brenntag to propose an increased dividend of 1.00 euro per share

Brenntag AG:To propose an increased dividend of 1.00 euro per share (up 11.1 percent on the previous year).

Brenntag acquires ACU Pharma und CHEMIE-Gruppe (ACU)

Brenntag AG:Says acquires ACU Pharma und CHEMIE-Gruppe (ACU).

Brenntag AG finalizes successful placement of unsecured bond

Brenntag AG:Finalizes placement of $500 million senior unsecured bond with warrant units due 2022.

Brenntag AG to issue $500 million senior unsecured bond

Brenntag AG:To issue $500 million senior unsecured bond with warrant units due 2022.Bonds will be offered exclusively to institutional investors outside U.S.Pre-Emptive rights of Brenntag shareholders are excluded.Proceeds from offering will be used for general corporate purposes including financing of signed acquisitions.Coupon is expected to be between 1.125 pct and 1.875 pct per annum.Exercise price per share is expected to be between 40 pct and 50 pct above volume weighted average price of shares between launch and pricing.Bonds and constituent bonds and warrants will carry maturity of 7 years.