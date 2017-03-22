Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Bank Of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid . Bank Of Nova Scotia says will enter into an agreement with third party to repurchase a maximum of 5.5 million common shares of co .Bank Of Nova Scotia - Program will form part of NCIB announced on May 31, 2016, that provides authorization for purchase of up to 12 million shares.

Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Bank Of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid . Bank Of Nova Scotia says will enter into an agreement with third party to repurchase a maximum of 5.5 million common shares of co .Bank Of Nova Scotia - Program will form part of NCIB announced on May 31, 2016, that provides authorization for purchase of up to 12 million shares.

Scotiabank sues Puerto Rico over loan repayment - WSJ

: Scotiabank sues Puerto Rico over loan repayment - WSJ .Scotiabank filed a lawsuit against Puerto Rico's government seeking repayment of a multimillion-dollar loan - WSJ.

Scotiabank reports Q3 EPS c$1.54

Bank Of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank reports third quarter results . Q3 earnings per share c$1.54 . Q3 earnings per share view c$1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly provision for credit losses was $571 million, up $91 million or 19% across all business lines . Qtrly total revenue $6,640 million versus $6,124 million last year . Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.5% increased from 10.1% last quarter . Qtrly net interest income $3,602 million versus $3,354 million .Qtrly ROE of 14.8%, compared to 14.7% on a reported basis.

British Columbia says 3 pct of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29

: British Columbia Finance Minister Says About 3 Pct Of Property Transactions Involved Foreign Nationals Between June 10 and June 29 . British columbia finance minister says average property purchase by foreign national was c$1,157,000, significantly higher than by canadian citizens . British columbia finance minister says intention for province to update housing data monthly . British columbia finance minister says has seen far more evidence of 'flipping' in the past than at present . British columbia finance minister says largest group of foreign investors in residential property are from china (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines

: Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines . Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders . Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited . Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Canada finance minister welcomes bank regulator's move on stressing underwriting of mortgages

: Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages . Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market (Reporting by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bank Of Nova Scotia announces dividend

Bank Of Nova Scotia :Dividend on outstanding shares of bank for quarter ending July 31, 2016 is $0.72 per common share.

BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.23

Corrects fifth bullet to show revenue was $6.59 billion in the latest Q2, not $11.8 billion.Bank Of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank reports second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$1.23 . Q2 earnings per share view C$1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46 . Q2 total revenue $6.59 billion versus $5.94 billion last year . Qtrly net interest income $3,518 million versus $3,198 million last year . Qtrly provision for credit losses was $752 million, up from $448 million in same quarter last year . Says as at April 30, 2016, CET1, tier 1, total capital and leverage ratios are well above basel III all-in minimum requirements . Qtrly roe of 12.1%, compared to 15.1% . Bank Of Nova Scotia says at quarter end bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio "remains strong" at 10.1% .Q2 earnings per share c$1.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia reports Q2 earnings of C$1.23 per share

Bank Of Nova Scotia : Says Q2 total revenue $6.59 billion versus $5.94 billion last year . Scotiabank reports second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$1.23 . Q2 earnings per share view C$1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46 . Qtrly net interest income $3,518 million versus $3,198 million last year . Says as at April 30, 2016, CET1, tier 1, total capital and leverage ratios are well above BASEL III all-in minimum requirements . Qtrly ROE of 12.1%, compared to 15.1 percent . Qtrly provision for credit losses was $752 million, up from $448 million in same quarter last year .Bank of Nova Scotia says at quarter end bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio "remains strong" at 10.1 percent.