Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
81.32CAD
4:14pm BST
$0.37 (+0.46%)
$80.95
$81.20
$81.51
$81.10
439,556
1,908,718
$82.30
$69.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
Bank Of Nova Scotia
Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
Bank Of Nova Scotia
Scotiabank sues Puerto Rico over loan repayment - WSJ
: Scotiabank sues Puerto Rico over loan repayment - WSJ .Scotiabank filed a lawsuit against Puerto Rico's government seeking repayment of a multimillion-dollar loan - WSJ. Full Article
Scotiabank reports Q3 EPS c$1.54
Bank Of Nova Scotia
British Columbia says 3 pct of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29
: British Columbia Finance Minister Says About 3 Pct Of Property Transactions Involved Foreign Nationals Between June 10 and June 29 . British columbia finance minister says average property purchase by foreign national was c$1,157,000, significantly higher than by canadian citizens . British columbia finance minister says intention for province to update housing data monthly . British columbia finance minister says has seen far more evidence of 'flipping' in the past than at present . British columbia finance minister says largest group of foreign investors in residential property are from china (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines
: Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines . Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders . Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited . Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Canada finance minister welcomes bank regulator's move on stressing underwriting of mortgages
: Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages . Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market (Reporting by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Bank Of Nova Scotia announces dividend
Bank Of Nova Scotia
BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.23
Corrects fifth bullet to show revenue was $6.59 billion in the latest Q2, not $11.8 billion.Bank Of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia reports Q2 earnings of C$1.23 per share
Bank Of Nova Scotia
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a selloff in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp.