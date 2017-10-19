Edition:
Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

BOIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.62EUR
3:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.95 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€77.67
Open
€77.81
Day's High
€78.72
Day's Low
€77.72
Volume
6,925
Avg. Vol
4,611
52-wk High
€92.70
52-wk Low
€73.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boiron Q3 revenue increases to 163.9‍​ million euros
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR 163.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY OF FY 2017 WILL DEPEND ON THE SEASONAL PATHOLOGY OF Q4.  Full Article

Boiron says Canadian Supreme Court allows class action to proceed
Friday, 19 May 2017 

May 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA :SAID ON THURSDAY THE SUPREME COURT IN CANADA REJECTED THE APPEAL OF OUR CANADIAN SUBSIDIARY AGAINST THE JUDGMENT DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016 OF THE QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL .JUDGEMENT QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL AUTHORIZED THE START OF A CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING.PROCEEDING WILL THUS CONTINUE ON THE MERITS BEFORE THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUEBEC.NO PROVISION HAS BEEN ACCRUED TO COVER THIS LITIGATION.  Full Article

Boiron Q2 revenue up 5.4 pct at 130.2 million euros
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Boiron Sa : Q2 revenue 130.2 million euros ($143.36 million) versus 123.5 million euros year ago .Says operating result for H1 2016 should be higher than in 2015.  Full Article

Boiron proposes FY 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Boiron SA:Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share.  Full Article

Boiron gives FY 2015 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

Boiron SA:Sees FY 2015 operating income will be lower than in FY 2014‍​.FY 2014 EBIT 144.18 mln euros, FY 2015 EBIT 138.30 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

