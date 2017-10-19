Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

May 19 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA :SAID ON THURSDAY THE SUPREME COURT IN CANADA REJECTED THE APPEAL OF OUR CANADIAN SUBSIDIARY AGAINST THE JUDGMENT DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016 OF THE QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL .JUDGEMENT QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL AUTHORIZED THE START OF A CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING.PROCEEDING WILL THUS CONTINUE ON THE MERITS BEFORE THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUEBEC.NO PROVISION HAS BEEN ACCRUED TO COVER THIS LITIGATION.