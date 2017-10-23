Edition:
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)

BOLSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.35MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$31.33
Open
$31.73
Day's High
$31.83
Day's Low
$31.16
Volume
882,000
Avg. Vol
1,747,064
52-wk High
$34.46
52-wk Low
$26.31

Mexico approves new stock exchange; aims for start early next year

MEXICO CITY Mexico's government on Tuesday approved a new, second bourse, the Institutional Stock Exchange, which hopes to capture part of the equities market in Latin America's No. 2 economy and entice more companies to issue stock.

