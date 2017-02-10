Edition:
United Kingdom

Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

BOSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

21,130.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-152.55 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs21,282.60
Open
Rs21,280.00
Day's High
Rs21,421.70
Day's Low
Rs20,920.00
Volume
11,013
Avg. Vol
12,817
52-wk High
Rs25,240.00
52-wk Low
Rs17,671.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bosch approves appointment of S Karthik as joint CFO
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Bosch Ltd :Says approved appointment of S Karthik as joint CFO.  Full Article

Bosch Ltd Dec qtr profit down about 20 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Bosch Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 28.64 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.73 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 26.58 billion rupees .Says special payout in form of interim dividend of INR 75 per share.  Full Article

Bosch June-qtr profit rises about 1 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Bosch Ltd : June-quarter net profit 3.79 billion rupees; net sales INR 24.76 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.80 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch Ltd seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 20.20 bln rupees
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Bosch Ltd : Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 20.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch Ltd approves buy-back of equity shares worth 20.20 bln rupees
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Bosch Ltd : Board approved buy-back of equity shares aggregating to 20.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bosch says to consider share buyback on July 1
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Bosch Ltd : Meeting will be held on July 01 to consider share buyback . Further company coverage [BOSH.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Bosch March-qtr profit up about 31 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Bosch Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.76 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.87 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 26.35 billion rupees versus 23.49 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 85 rupees per share .  Full Article

Bosch Ltd News

BRIEF-Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018

* Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018 Source text - Bosch is putting electromobility on Indian streets Ready to offer portfolio of electrified solutions for the local market Bosch plans to move into first series production in Indian market after 2018 Bosch India will provide the end-to-end electrified solutions adapted to the Indian market Bosch offers wide range of comprehensive solutions for two-wheelers Bosch Limited will increase

