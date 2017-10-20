Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bouygues /AMF filing::* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing .* The move follows the acquisition of Bouygues shares in over-the-counter transactions - AMF .

Colas Rail files a complaint in relation to an international project

Oct 13 (Reuters) - COLAS SA ::COLAS RAIL FILES A COMPLAINT IN RELATION TO AN INTERNATIONAL PROJECT ‍​.SUSPICIOUS PAYMENTS IN EUROS AND IN LOCAL CURRENCY WERE MADE TO LOCAL CONSULTANTS IN A FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY OF COLAS RAIL‍​.COLAS RAIL HAS FILED A COMPLAINT IN FRANCE.CONTRACTS OF THESE CONSULTANTS HAVE BEEN WITHDRAWN AND ALL PAYMENTS PROHIBITED.COLAS RAIL HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH A RECOGNIZED LOCAL COMPANY TO TRANSFER THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT.SOLUTION, IF SUCCESSFUL, SHOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE COLAS GROUP.

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.

Makheia Group wins 4 new budgets: Bouygues Immobilier, Deloitte, TIGF and Ortec‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MAKHEIA GROUP SA ::WINS 4 NEW BUDGETS: BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER, DELOITTE, TIGF AND ORTEC‍​.

Bouygues expects slight increase in French construction market in 2017

Bouygues deputy CEO Olivier Roussat tells a news conference:Expects slight increase in French construction market in 2017.

Bouygues denies talks over possible French telecom sector consolidation - spokesman

Bouygues : Denies talks over possible French telecom sector consolidation - spokesman . "Bouygues denies any talks with other operators over a possible consolidation of the telecoms sector," said a Bouygues spokesman . Officials at SFR, Orange and Iliad not immediately available for comment

Eiffage unit to buy Bouygues stake in ADELAC motorway

: AREA to buy Bouygues' 46.1 pct stake in ADELAC . ADELAC runs motorway linking Annecy to Geneva . AREA is subsidiary of Eiffage's APRR division . AREA exercised pre-emptions rights for 130 mln euros on ADELAC stake

Bouygues boss says has no immediate plan to split ceo and chairman roles

Bouygues Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference: Has no immediate plan to split ceo and chairman roles . Says consolidation in French telecom sector is no longer an issue for bouygues .Says has no plans to raise fixed phone prices.

Bouygues likely to upgrade 2017 new mobile customers goal - CEO

Bouygues Sa Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference : Bouygues Telecom likely to upgrade in coming weeks its target for 2017 of 1 million new mobile phone customers. .New mobile phone customers currently stand at 835,000..

Colas H1 net attributable loss widens to 71 million euros

Colas SA : H1 net attributable loss 71 million euros ($79.14 million) versus loss of 69 million euros year ago . H1 current operating loss 85 million euros versus loss of 119 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 4.68 billion euros versus 5.20 euros billion year ago . On the basis of currently available information, revenue at constant scope and exchange rates could decrease by roughly 2% in 2016 . Says 2016 forecasts show improvement in profitability .On June 30, 2016, net debt amounted to 316 million euros, compared to 569 million euros end-June 2015.