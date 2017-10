Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boyner Perakende Q2 net loss narrows to 77.9 million lira

Boyner Perakende : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 866.1 million lira ($295.40 million) versus 811.6 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 77.9 million lira versus loss of 110.9 million lira year ago.

Boyner Perakende completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul for 41.8 mln lira

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS : Completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to Gencoglu AVM Yatırımları . The transaction amount is about 41.8 million lira ($14.27 million) .Start City Outlet Shopping Mall's value in which BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme has 40 percent ownership, has been calculated as 26 million euros.

Boyner Perakende secures $90 million syndicated loan

Boyner Perakende : Secures $90 million syndicated loan with 5 years maturity and 2 years grace period . To pay short term debts with the credit .The loan is secured with the participation Turkey and Qatar based banks.

Boyner Perakende Q1 net loss narrows to 156.4 million lira

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 839.2 million lira ($284.79 million) versus 770.9 million lira year ago .Q1 net loss of 156.4 million lira versus loss of 209.8 million lira year ago.

Boyner Perakende signs agreement to sell unit BYN Gayrimenkul

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari As :Signs agreement to sell unit BYN Gayrimenkul to Gencoglu AVM Yatirimlari.

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS's unit Altinyildiz Tekstil to increase its capital by 100 mln lira

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS:Participates to unit Altinyildiz Tekstil's capital increase by 100 million Turkish lira.Altinyildiz Tekstil increases its capital in order to meet investments by equity capital.