Edition:
United Kingdom

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.71CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$30.64
Open
$30.67
Day's High
$30.79
Day's Low
$30.62
Volume
49,553
Avg. Vol
122,921
52-wk High
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid . Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period .During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units.  Full Article

Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell Interhotel portfolio in Germany
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Starwood Capital Group : Starwood Capital Group Says Terms Of Transaction Which is expected to be completed in august 2016-were not disclosed .Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell interhotel portfolio in germany.  Full Article

Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Brookfield Property Partners LP : Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results . Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31 . Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35 . Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Brookfield Property Partners LP News

Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform

NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.

» More BPY_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials