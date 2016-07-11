Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Burberry Group names Marco Gobbetti as CEO; to join in 2017

Burberry Group Plc : Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer . Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer . Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman . Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so .Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board.

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.

Burberry says COO John Smith to step down from board

Burberry Group Plc : Directorate change . John Smith, chief operating officer, to step down from board .Smith will leave company and step down from board by summer 2017.