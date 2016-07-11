Edition:
United Kingdom

Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange

1,905.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,905.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,842,373
52-wk High
1,923.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.  Full Article

Burberry Group names Marco Gobbetti as CEO; to join in 2017
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer . Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer . Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman . Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so .Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board.  Full Article

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.  Full Article

Burberry says COO John Smith to step down from board
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Directorate change . John Smith, chief operating officer, to step down from board .Smith will leave company and step down from board by summer 2017.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Burberry Group PLC News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

» More BRBY.L News

Market Views

» More BRBY.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials