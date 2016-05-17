BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)
44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
R$ 44.42
R$ 44.40
R$ 44.69
R$ 43.97
1,929,200
2,720,662
R$ 54.75
R$ 32.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
S&P and Fitch reaffirm rating of BRF on global scale
BRF SA
BRF announces conclusion of Alimentos Calchaqui acquisition
BRF SA
BRF SA to buy Argentina's Alimentos Calchaqui
BRF SA:Says that its units BRF GmbH and BRF Holland BV signed an agreement to buy all of the shares of Argentina's company Alimentos Calchaqui Productos 7 SA. Full Article
BlackRock Inc increases its stake in BRF SA
BRF SA:Says that BlackRock Inc has reached a 5.01 percent stake in common stock of the company, corresponding to 33.5 million of common shares and 7.3 million of American Depositary Receipts that represent common shares (a total of 40.7 million common shares).Says that BlackRock Inc has also reached a stake of 1.2 million of derivative financial instruments that represent common shares with financial settlement, corresponding to 0.14 percent of the company's common stock. Full Article
BRF SA approves cession of agribusiness credit receivables rights worth up to 1.35 bln reais
BRF SA:Says that its board of directors approved at extraordinary meeting the cession of agribusiness credit receivables rights with annual value that vary between 500.0 million Brazilian reais and 1.35 billion reais.Says agribusiness credit rights arise from exports contracted with BRF Global GmbH and the cession is in favor of Octante Securitizadora SA. Full Article
BRF SA announces complementary dividend payment
BRF SA:Says its board of directors approved at extraordinary meeting a complementary dividend payment of 0.122 Brazilian reais per share.Record date on March 10.Ex-dividend as of March 11.Payment date on April 1. Full Article
BRF SA concludes acquisition of part of Qatar National Import and Export Co's business
BRF SA:Says that it has concluded acquisition of part of Qatar National Import and Export Co's frozen food distribution business.Acquisition through company's unit Federal Foods Qatar LLC. Full Article
BRF SA workers in Brazil's Mato Grosso threaten strike over pay - Reuters
BRF SA:Workers at one of BRF SA's BRFS3.SA largest Brazilian meatpacking plants voted to go on strike within 15 days if the company, the world's biggest poultry exporter, fails to meet wage-increase and other demands. - RTRS.The 4,500 workers at the plant, in Lucas do Rio Verde, in Brazil's central western Mato Grosso state, have asked for a 13 percent salary increase, the national food-workers union confederation, or CNTA, said in a statement on Monday - RTRS.Plant workers are also seeking improvements in safety and health conditions and increases in day care, overtime and meal benefits, CNTA said. BRF has offered a 5 percent pay increase - RTRS.The Sao Paulo-based company is responsible for about 14 percent of the world poultry market. Press officials at BRF did not respond to emails and calls requesting comment. - RTRS.Safety at Brazilian meatpacking plants has become a major concern after a March leak of ammonia gas, used in refrigeration, caused dozens of workers to become ill at a slaughterhouse in Brazil's Paraná state - RTRS."The workers are unsatisfied with talks up to now," said Valdeci Scherer, president of the local union in Lucas do Rio Verde. "We consider slaughterhouse work draining and are asking for what the law guarantees and what is just for the worker." - RTRS.The demands come as BRF, best known for its Sadia and Perdigão brands of chicken, pork and sliced meats, faces recession in its home market but increasing competitiveness abroad - RTRS. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia
BRASÍLIA, Oct 17 Brazil said it may renew chicken exports to Indonesia as early as 2018 after a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled on Tuesday that the Southeast Asian country's restrictions on such imports from the South American nation were unjustified.