Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
265.55INR
10:21am BST
Rs1.00 (+0.38%)
Rs264.55
Rs264.55
Rs267.20
Rs261.95
753,961
618,522
Rs274.15
Rs177.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Berger Paints India Dec qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India June-qtr consol profit up about 55 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India March-qtr consol profit up about 60 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd