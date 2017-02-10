Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Berger Paints India Dec qtr consol profit down about 2 pct

Berger Paints India Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.97 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.35 billion rupees.

Berger Paints India June-qtr consol profit up about 55 pct

Berger Paints India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.20 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 12.46 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 778.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.26 billion rupees .

Berger Paints India gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

Berger Paints India Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 2:5 ratio . Gets members' nod to increase share capital to 1.1 billion rupees from 750 million rupees .

Berger Paints India March-qtr consol profit up about 60 pct

Berger Paints India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 927.7 million rupees versus net profit of 580.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 11.26 billion rupees versus 10.38 billion rupees year ago . Recommends final dividend of INR 1 per share .