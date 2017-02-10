Edition:
Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)

BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

265.55INR
10:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.00 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs264.55
Open
Rs264.55
Day's High
Rs267.20
Day's Low
Rs261.95
Volume
753,961
Avg. Vol
618,522
52-wk High
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Berger Paints India Dec qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Berger Paints India Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.97 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.35 billion rupees.  Full Article

Berger Paints India June-qtr consol profit up about 55 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Berger Paints India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.20 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 12.46 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 778.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.26 billion rupees .  Full Article

Berger Paints India gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Berger Paints India Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 2:5 ratio . Gets members' nod to increase share capital to 1.1 billion rupees from 750 million rupees .  Full Article

Berger Paints India March-qtr consol profit up about 60 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Berger Paints India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 927.7 million rupees versus net profit of 580.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 11.26 billion rupees versus 10.38 billion rupees year ago . Recommends final dividend of INR 1 per share .  Full Article

