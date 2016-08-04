Edition:
Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.90INR
10:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.90 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs267.00
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs277.80
Day's Low
Rs267.25
Volume
103,179
Avg. Vol
119,387
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 201.9 million rupees versus 258.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 4.41 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Brigade Enterprises approves hiving off of co's hospitality business into unit
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : Board has approved in-principle the hiving off of the hospitality business of the company in to a wholly owned subsidiary .  Full Article

Brigade Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2.00 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (20%) for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, interim dividend will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

Brigade Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of M R Jaishankar as chairman and MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hn9pAh Further company coverage:

