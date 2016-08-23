Edition:
United Kingdom

BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

BRPR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.11BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.10 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.21
Open
R$ 11.24
Day's High
R$ 11.29
Day's Low
R$ 10.95
Volume
268,200
Avg. Vol
779,607
52-wk High
R$ 12.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BR Properties to buy real estate in Rio de Janeiro
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

BR Properties SA :Said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Opportunity Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario to buy a property under development, located in Rio de Janeiro.  Full Article

GP Investments Ltd's unit launches tender offer for up to 172.4 mln common shares of BR Properties SA
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

GP Investments Ltd:Says GP Real Properties II C LLC has published a notice of tender offer to acquire a minimum of 112.8 million and a maximum of 172.4 million common shares of BR Properties SA, corresponding to 37.81 percent and 57.81 percent of its share capital respectively.Says GP Real Properties II C LLC to reach more than 50.7 percent and up to 70.0 percent stake in BR Properties SA if tender offer is successfully concluded.Auction date is May 11.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BR Properties SA News

BR Properties to raise fresh capital in Brazil offering

SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential acquisitions.

» More BRPR3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials