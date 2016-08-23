BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

BR Properties SA :Said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Opportunity Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario to buy a property under development, located in Rio de Janeiro.

GP Investments Ltd:Says GP Real Properties II C LLC has published a notice of tender offer to acquire a minimum of 112.8 million and a maximum of 172.4 million common shares of BR Properties SA, corresponding to 37.81 percent and 57.81 percent of its share capital respectively.Says GP Real Properties II C LLC to reach more than 50.7 percent and up to 70.0 percent stake in BR Properties SA if tender offer is successfully concluded.Auction date is May 11.