Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA (BRSR6.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banrisul announces Q3 2016 own capital interest payment

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA : Said on Thursday that own capital interest payment for the third quarter of FY 2016 will total 78.1 million Brazilian reais ($24.1 million), which corresponds to a net value of 66.4 million reais . Sets a gross value of 0.1909 real per ordinary share and preferred share of class A and class B, which corresponds to a net value of 0.1622 real per share . Payment date is Sep. 29 . Record date is Sep. 6 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 8.

Banrisul announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA : Said on Wednesday that own capital interest payment for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2016 would total 76.8 million Brazilian reais ($22.7 million), corresponding to the net amount of 65.3 million reais . Sets gross value of 0.1878 real per ordinary share, preferred share of class A and class B, corresponding to the net value of 0.1597 real per share . Payment day is June 30 . Record date is June 13 .Shares will be traded ex-interests as of June 14.

Banrisul to pay BRL 1.28 billion for civil servants payroll transfer

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA : Announced on Tuesday that it agreed on financial terms of the operation with Rio Grande do Sul state regarding the onerous transfer of civil servants payroll for the period of 10 years .To pay to the state 1.28 billion Brazilian reais ($353.1 million) in one instalment.

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA announces Q1 2016 own capital interest payment

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA:Says own capital interest payment for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 totals 76.2 million Brazilian reais (net amount of 64.8 million reais).Sets gross value of 0.19 reais per ordinary, preferred share class B and preferred share class A; net value at 0.16 reais.Record date is March 10.Payment date is March 30.Says shares will be traded ex-interests as of March 11.